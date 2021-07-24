-
-
MJ Daffue shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
MJ Daffue hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Daffue had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into water, Daffue hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Daffue's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-