Mito Pereira putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira's chip-in birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Mito Pereira had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Pereira hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
