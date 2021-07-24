-
Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson's nice tee shot results in birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
