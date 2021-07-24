-
Michael Kim shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Beau Hossler, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 9 under.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Kim at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Kim hit his 94 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
