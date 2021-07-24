-
Michael Gligic putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Michael Gligic hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Michael Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gligic's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
