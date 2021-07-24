-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Michael Gellerman in the third round at the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
In his third round at the 3M Open, Michael Gellerman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gellerman finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under, and Roger Sloan, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Michael Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gellerman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
-
-