Maverick McNealy posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the third round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy nails 37-foot birdie chip from low rough at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. McNealy finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Gary Woodland; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Maverick McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 3 under for the round.
