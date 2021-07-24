-
-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff pitches it close to yield birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Beau Hossler, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Matthew Wolff's 178 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to even-par for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wolff hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
-
-