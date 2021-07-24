-
Martin Trainer finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Trainer took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Trainer's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
