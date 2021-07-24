-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
