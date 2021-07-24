-
Luke List shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under, and Roger Sloan, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th List hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, List's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, List had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, List's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
