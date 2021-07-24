-
Luke Donald shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Donald got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Donald's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Donald had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Donald's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
