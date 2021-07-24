-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Bo Hoag and Cameron Tringale are tied for 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 162 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Oosthuizen had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Oosthuizen hit his 70 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Oosthuizen missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
