Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
