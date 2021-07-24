Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 17th at 8 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Keith Mitchell chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mitchell's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 7th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 5 under for the round.