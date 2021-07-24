  • Keith Mitchell putts well in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Keith Mitchell makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell makes short birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Keith Mitchell makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.