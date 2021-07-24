-
-
Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Keegan Bradley reaches in two to finish the day with birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Bradley got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
Bradley his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
-
-