K.H. Lee shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Bo Hoag and Cameron Tringale are tied for 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
