-
-
Josh Teater shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Teater hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Teater hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
-
-