Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Bo Hoag and Cameron Tringale are tied for 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 501-yard par-4 third, Bramlett took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 2 under for the round.