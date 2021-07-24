  • Jonathan Byrd shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonathan Byrd sinks 56-foot chip for birdie at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.