Jonathan Byrd shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd sinks 56-foot chip for birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Byrd chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Byrd's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
