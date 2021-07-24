Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round in 72nd at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at even-par for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 5 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 5 over for the round.