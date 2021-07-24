-
-
Jimmy Walker putts well in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Jimmy Walker navigates No. 16 to finish with birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Jimmy Walker makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Jimmy Walker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, and Pat Perez; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jimmy Walker had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Walker's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
-
-