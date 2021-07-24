-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas' tee shot within 7-feet of the hole leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Vegas's tee shot went 328 yards to the native area, his second shot went 35 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
