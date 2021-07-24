-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner chips in for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Jason Dufner chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Dufner's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
