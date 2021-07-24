-
J.T. Poston shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston lands tee shot within 9-feet of the cup at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Poston hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Poston took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and three putted for triple bogey. This moved Poston to 5 over for the day.
