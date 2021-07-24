-
Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland makes birdie putt at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Gary Woodland makes birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Bo Hoag and Maverick McNealy; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Woodland had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Woodland's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Woodland hit his 88 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Woodland had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
