Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round in 71st at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put van Rooyen at 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, van Rooyen went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 5 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.