Denny McCarthy shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy chips it close to yield birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 69th at 1 over; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Beau Hossler, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, McCarthy hit his 156 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 over for the round.
