David Lingmerth comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lingmerth chips in for birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 19th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, David Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving David Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Lingmerth's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lingmerth had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lingmerth's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
