-
-
David Hearn shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
David Hearn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Hearn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at 1 over for the round.
-
-