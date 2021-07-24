-
Chris Baker shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Baker makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chris Baker makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Baker got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Baker's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
