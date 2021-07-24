-
Chez Reavie rebounds from poor front in third round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie's nice fairway wood sets up eagle at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie hits a 263-yard fairway wood to 13 feet, then drains the eagle put at the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reavie finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Chez Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chez Reavie at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Reavie's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
