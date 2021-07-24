-
Strong putting brings Chesson Hadley an even-par round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley's third-straight birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chesson Hadley rolls in a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 10th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chesson Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
