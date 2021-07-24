-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Bo Hoag and Cameron Tringale are tied for 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Seiffert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
Seiffert tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
