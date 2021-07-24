-
Charles Howell III shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, Howell III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
