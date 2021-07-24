-
-
Charl Schwartzel putts well in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel makes birdie putt at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; and Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Charl Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
Schwartzel his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
-
-