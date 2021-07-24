In his third round at the 3M Open, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Beau Hossler, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Villegas's 92 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

Villegas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Villegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Villegas had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.