Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Cameron Tringale in the third round at the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale nearly holes out from rough at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tringale finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Tringale's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Tringale hit his 263 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
