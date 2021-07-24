-
Cameron Percy shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Percy's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.
