Cameron Champ putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ's 17-footer for fourth-straight birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Champ makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under with Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; and Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Champ's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Champ hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Champ chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
