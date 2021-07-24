  • Cam Davis shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis navigates No. 16 to finish with birdie at at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.