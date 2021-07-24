In his third round at the 3M Open, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his round in 68th at even par; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 113 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Davis hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At his fifth stroke on the 596-yard par-5 ninth, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left intermediate rough forcing him to work for his quadruple bogey. He hit his seventh onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the damaging hole. This moved Davis to 3 over for the day.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.