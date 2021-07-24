-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Bubba Watson's crafty toed putt for birdie is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson uses the toe of his putter to drain a 13-footer for birdie at the par-5 12th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Watson had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Watson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
