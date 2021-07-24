  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson uses the toe of his putter to drain a 13-footer for birdie at the par-5 12th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Bubba Watson's crafty toed putt for birdie is the Shot of the Day

    In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson uses the toe of his putter to drain a 13-footer for birdie at the par-5 12th hole.