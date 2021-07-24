-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett makes short birdie putt at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Garnett chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
