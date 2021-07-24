-
Brian Stuard comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard spins wedge to 3 feet and birdies at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Brian Stuard hits a 108-yard wedge to 3 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stuard finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Brian Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
