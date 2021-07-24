Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Beau Hossler, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Snedeker at even for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Snedeker hit his 87 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Snedeker hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.