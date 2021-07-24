-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Van Pelt's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
