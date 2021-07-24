-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Bo Hoag's nice approach from fairway edge leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On his second stroke on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
-
-