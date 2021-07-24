  • Bo Hoag shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Hoag's nice approach from fairway edge leads to birdie at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.