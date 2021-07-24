-
Beau Hossler shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 10th at 9 under Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 11 under, and Roger Sloan, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Hossler hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hossler's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 6 under for the round.
