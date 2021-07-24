-
-
Austin Eckroat putts well in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Austin Eckroat drains second cut putt for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Austin Eckroat makesa 17-footer from the second cut to birdie the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Austin Eckroat hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Bo Hoag, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Austin Eckroat got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Eckroat's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Eckroat went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Eckroat had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Eckroat's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.
-
-