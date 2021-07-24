-
Adam Schenk comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schenk finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Adam Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Schenk hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
